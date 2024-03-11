Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

About Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

