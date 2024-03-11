Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,318,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,885,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

