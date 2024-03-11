ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 21,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 330,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $96,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

