Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

