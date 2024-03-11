Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

