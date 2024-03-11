Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,854,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.38, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

