Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,712,361. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.94 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

