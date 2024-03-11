Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,041,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,714,982 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,378,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,412,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,739,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.94 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

