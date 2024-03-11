Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $351.52 and last traded at $354.07. Approximately 27,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 223,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.03.

Specifically, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,063. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.00.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

