Almitas Capital LLC Sells 58,688 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,688 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 1.14% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 670,130 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

HYB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.24. 13,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

