Almitas Capital LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 135,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,690. The stock has a market cap of $663.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -80.81%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

