Almitas Capital LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,231 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $89,776.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 962,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,431.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

CEV stock remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Monday. 6,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,971. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.