Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 93,546 DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

