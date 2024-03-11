Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 93,546 DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.12.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.