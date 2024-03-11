Almitas Capital LLC Invests $80,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220,560 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 92,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,185. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

