Almitas Capital LLC Invests $134,000 in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNY. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 405,007 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY stock remained flat at $10.64 during midday trading on Monday. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

