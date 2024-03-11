Almitas Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up 2.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 494,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.