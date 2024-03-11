Almitas Capital LLC Buys Shares of 59,661 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 595,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

