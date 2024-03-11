Almitas Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.11. 84,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,402. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

