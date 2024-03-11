Almitas Capital LLC Buys 9,542 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for approximately 2.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.50% of General American Investors worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

