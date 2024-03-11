Almitas Capital LLC Buys 6,615 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,596 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

