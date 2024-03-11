Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

