Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

SBUX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

