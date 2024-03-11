Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $191.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $198.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

