Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes $10.27 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.2% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 730,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day moving average of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

