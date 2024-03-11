Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.21. 363,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,332. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

