Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

