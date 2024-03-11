Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $9.35 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.12. 604,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.