Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $345,781,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $6,657,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $32.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $729.26. 1,893,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $694.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $317.24 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $692.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

