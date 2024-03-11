Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 223,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,477. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

