Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.43. 163,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

