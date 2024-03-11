Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 174,836 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. 2,279,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

