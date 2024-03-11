Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,986 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $386,651,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $110,972,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,633. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
