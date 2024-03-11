Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $279.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,532. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $513.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

