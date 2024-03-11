Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,000. Altria Group makes up about 1.9% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 3,214,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

