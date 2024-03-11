Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Reaches $284.07 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $284.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00064140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,062,880,418 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.