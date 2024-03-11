AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

