Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Airbnb worth $56,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

