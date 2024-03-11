Agiliti’s (AGTI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Agiliti stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $219,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $619,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agiliti by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

