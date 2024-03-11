Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.44.

AFN opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

