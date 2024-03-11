Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.88. Affimed shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 21,559 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affimed

Affimed Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Affimed

The stock has a market cap of $884.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.