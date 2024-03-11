Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

