Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s 6th Largest Position

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,545 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $364,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Shares of AMD traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,930,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,226,094. The company has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.51 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

