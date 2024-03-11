AdTheorent (ADTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent Price Performance

AdTheorent stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AdTheorent by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 111.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 654,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AdTheorent by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 655,111 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

