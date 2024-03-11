Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $559.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,500. The firm has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.29 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.