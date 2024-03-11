ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,595.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,033.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,595.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,492,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.