ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.34. ACM Research shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 309,576 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

