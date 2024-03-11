ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 93.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

