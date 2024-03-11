Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.91. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 451,578 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.