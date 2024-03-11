Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $375.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $364.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.85.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.97. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.