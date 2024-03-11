Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

ANF stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

